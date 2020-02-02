Iran starts 10-day celebrations for anniversary of victory of 1979 Islamic Revolution

A girl holds a national flag of Iran during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 at Khomeini's mausoleum in the suburb of Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 1, 2020. Iran on Saturday started 10-day Fajr (Dawn) celebrations for the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The first day of the celebrations on Feb. 1 marks the return of Sayyid Ruhollah Khomeini, the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, to Iran from exile. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)
Soldiers shout slogans during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 at Khomeini's mausoleum in the suburb of Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 1, 2020. Iran on Saturday started 10-day Fajr (Dawn) celebrations for the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The first day of the celebrations on Feb. 1 marks the return of Sayyid Ruhollah Khomeini, the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, to Iran from exile. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)
Iranian people arrive for a ceremony marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 at Khomeini's mausoleum in the suburb of Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 1, 2020. Iran on Saturday started 10-day Fajr (Dawn) celebrations for the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The first day of the celebrations on Feb. 1 marks the return of Sayyid Ruhollah Khomeini, the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, to Iran from exile. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)