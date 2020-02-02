China imposes no additional tariffs on coronavirus prevention supplies from US

Workers make protective suits at a medical company in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

China will not impose additional tariffs on its imports originated from the United States and eligible for new tariff exemption policies relating to the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Saturday.According to a separate notice jointly released by the Ministry of Finance , the General Administration of Customs and State Taxation Administration Saturday, China has adopted more favorable tax policies including the exemption of import duties to speed up the import of donated supplies used for the epidemic control.

The commission noted that relevant imports from the United States will not be subject to additional tariffs, while extra duties imposed can be refunded.The removal of additional tariffs will be valid from Jan. 1 to March 31, it said.