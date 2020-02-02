Chinese hospitals discharge 328 recovered patients of coronavirus infection





A 4-year-old patient leaves hospital with her parents in Changsha County, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 1, 2020. The girl has been cured and discharged from the hospital. She is the first coronavirus-infected patient that was cured in Changsha County. (Photo by Zhang Di/Xinhua)

A total of 328 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Saturday, Chinese health authorities announced Sunday.Saturday saw 85 people walk out of the hospital after recovery (49 in Hubei), the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report.

Photo: Xinhua

By the end of Saturday, a total of 304 people had died of the disease and 14,380 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China.