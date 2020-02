Aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2020 shows the construction site of Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. According to the plan, the construction of the hospital will be completed on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Approved by Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping, 1,400 medical staff from the armed forces are tasked with treating patients in Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan starting from Monday.Huoshenshan Hospital, with a capacity of 1,000 beds, is a makeshift hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus.