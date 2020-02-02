Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/2/2 17:37:04

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Pungent salad green

  6 Prickly subjects for a botanist?

 11 Possess

 14 Half-bird, half-woman monster

 15 Car : driver :: plane : ___

 16 Ghost's cry

 17 Bad Yelp review for a liquor store?

 19 Cut (off)

 20 Over, slangily

 21 Home of El Capitan

 23 Loch with a cryptid

 25 Permit

 26 Bad Yelp review for a cafe?

 32 "Despacito" singer Luis

 33 Not ___ of roses

 34 St. Louis landmark

 36 Montenegro neighbor: Abbr.

 37 Used crayons

 40 "I've figured it out!"

 41 Poi root

 43 "American Crime" actress Taylor

 44 You, in Spanish

 46 Bad Yelp review for a malt shop?

 49 Nickname for singer Grande

 50 Word following "black" or "rabbit"

 51 Hospital emergency status

 56 Crop circles' places

 60 Not cooked

 61 Bad Yelp review for a bakery?

 63 Greek H

 64 Highway turnoffs

 65 Musk's car brand

 66 Question toddlers love to ask

 67 ___ diet (juice cleanse, e.g.)

 68 "r u for real?"

DOWN

  1 Kitchen boss

  2 Sitarist Shankar

  3 "The Office" receptionist

  4 Broken bone immobilizers

  5 Not localized, as a problem

  6 Economic inflation meas.

  7 Well-ventilated

  8 Muse of history

  9 Little tykes

 10 "The only thing we have to fear is fear ___"

 11 Completely destroy

 12 Online "Yay!"

 13 "Uh-uh"

 18 Small bouquet

 22 Self-referential

 24 Former justice Antonin

 26 "Tenet" director Christopher

 27 Where to see Tony-nominated shows

 28 Vowel-shaped fastener, or a good user ID for a certain Jamaican sprinter?

 29 Alternative to "publish"

 30 "___ to Joy"

 31 Post-workout pains

 32 It can be saturated

 35 "You ___ to be there"

 38 Grand ___ Opry

 39 Believers in good and evil

 42 Shrek, for one

 45 Pesky insect, informally

 47 Teased good-naturedly

 48 "Danny and the Dinosaur" author Syd

 51 Rowing sport

 52 Solemn pledge

 53 Opulent

 54 Foot or second

 55 This, in Spanish

 57 Not as much

 58 Inspiron laptop maker

 59 Defeat, as a dragon

 62 What Macs ran on, until a 2016 renaming

Solution











