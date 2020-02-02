Puzzle

1 Pungent salad green6 Prickly subjects for a botanist?11 Possess14 Half-bird, half-woman monster15 Car : driver :: plane : ___16 Ghost's cry17 Bad Yelp review for a liquor store?19 Cut (off)20 Over, slangily21 Home of El Capitan23 Loch with a cryptid25 Permit26 Bad Yelp review for a cafe?32 "Despacito" singer Luis33 Not ___ of roses34 St. Louis landmark36 Montenegro neighbor: Abbr.37 Used crayons40 "I've figured it out!"41 Poi root43 "American Crime" actress Taylor44 You, in Spanish46 Bad Yelp review for a malt shop?49 Nickname for singer Grande50 Word following "black" or "rabbit"51 Hospital emergency status56 Crop circles' places60 Not cooked61 Bad Yelp review for a bakery?63 Greek H64 Highway turnoffs65 Musk's car brand66 Question toddlers love to ask67 ___ diet (juice cleanse, e.g.)68 "r u for real?"1 Kitchen boss2 Sitarist Shankar3 "The Office" receptionist4 Broken bone immobilizers5 Not localized, as a problem6 Economic inflation meas.7 Well-ventilated8 Muse of history9 Little tykes10 "The only thing we have to fear is fear ___"11 Completely destroy12 Online "Yay!"13 "Uh-uh"18 Small bouquet22 Self-referential24 Former justice Antonin26 "Tenet" director Christopher27 Where to see Tony-nominated shows28 Vowel-shaped fastener, or a good user ID for a certain Jamaican sprinter?29 Alternative to "publish"30 "___ to Joy"31 Post-workout pains32 It can be saturated35 "You ___ to be there"38 Grand ___ Opry39 Believers in good and evil42 Shrek, for one45 Pesky insect, informally47 Teased good-naturedly48 "Danny and the Dinosaur" author Syd51 Rowing sport52 Solemn pledge53 Opulent54 Foot or second55 This, in Spanish57 Not as much58 Inspiron laptop maker59 Defeat, as a dragon62 What Macs ran on, until a 2016 renaming

Solution