Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Pungent salad green
6 Prickly subjects for a botanist?
11 Possess
14 Half-bird, half-woman monster
15 Car : driver :: plane : ___
16 Ghost's cry
17 Bad Yelp review for a liquor store?
19 Cut (off)
20 Over, slangily
21 Home of El Capitan
23 Loch with a cryptid
25 Permit
26 Bad Yelp review for a cafe?
32 "Despacito" singer Luis
33 Not ___ of roses
34 St. Louis landmark
36 Montenegro neighbor: Abbr.
37 Used crayons
40 "I've figured it out!"
41 Poi root
43 "American Crime" actress Taylor
44 You, in Spanish
46 Bad Yelp review for a malt shop?
49 Nickname for singer Grande
50 Word following "black" or "rabbit"
51 Hospital emergency status
56 Crop circles' places
60 Not cooked
61 Bad Yelp review for a bakery?
63 Greek H
64 Highway turnoffs
65 Musk's car brand
66 Question toddlers love to ask
67 ___ diet (juice cleanse, e.g.)
68 "r u for real?"DOWN
1 Kitchen boss
2 Sitarist Shankar
3 "The Office" receptionist
4 Broken bone immobilizers
5 Not localized, as a problem
6 Economic inflation meas.
7 Well-ventilated
8 Muse of history
9 Little tykes
10 "The only thing we have to fear is fear ___"
11 Completely destroy
12 Online "Yay!"
13 "Uh-uh"
18 Small bouquet
22 Self-referential
24 Former justice Antonin
26 "Tenet" director Christopher
27 Where to see Tony-nominated shows
28 Vowel-shaped fastener, or a good user ID for a certain Jamaican sprinter?
29 Alternative to "publish"
30 "___ to Joy"
31 Post-workout pains
32 It can be saturated
35 "You ___ to be there"
38 Grand ___ Opry
39 Believers in good and evil
42 Shrek, for one
45 Pesky insect, informally
47 Teased good-naturedly
48 "Danny and the Dinosaur" author Syd
51 Rowing sport
52 Solemn pledge
53 Opulent
54 Foot or second
55 This, in Spanish
57 Not as much
58 Inspiron laptop maker
59 Defeat, as a dragon
62 What Macs ran on, until a 2016 renaming
Solution