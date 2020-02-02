Learning Chinese

emission排放量(páifànɡ liànɡ)A: Did you hear about the fire in Australia?你听说澳大利亚的大火了吗？(nǐ tīnɡshuō àodàlìyà de dàhuǒ le ma?)B: Yeah, I know. The news says that this fire has already released about 400 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.嗯,我知道。新闻里说,这场大火已经向大气排放了大概4亿吨的二氧化碳。(en, wǒ zhīdào. xīnwén lǐ shuō, zhèchǎnɡ dàhuǒ yǐjīnɡ xiànɡ dàqì páifànɡ le dàɡài sìyì dūn de èryǎnɡ huàtàn.)A: That's right. According to foreign media analysis, that's more than 116 low emission countries combined in one year.对的,我看外媒分析,这个数字已经超过116个低排放量国家一年排放量加起来的总和了。(duìde, wǒkàn wàiméi fēnxī, zhèɡè shùzì yǐjīnɡ chāoɡuò yíbǎi yíshí liù ɡè dī páifànɡ liànɡ ɡuójiā yínián páifànɡ liànɡ jiāqǐ lái de zǒnɡhé le.)B: Yes, the air pollution caused by the fire has affected not only Australia but also New Zealand.是啊,这场大火造成的空气污染物不仅影响了澳大利亚,也严重影响了新西兰。(shìā, zhèchǎnɡ dàhuǒ zàochénɡ de kōnɡqì wūrǎnwù bùjǐn yǐnɡxiǎnɡ le àodàlìyà, yě yánzhònɡ yǐnɡxiǎnɡ le xīnxīlán.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT