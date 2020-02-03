Workers make medical equipment to help fight novel coronavirus

Workers make protective masks at the workshop of a company in Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 1, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, workers of many medical material companies rushed to work ahead of schedule to make protective equipment. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Workers make protective suits at the workshop of a company in Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 1, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, workers of many medical material companies rushed to work ahead of schedule to make protective equipment. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A worker transports protective masks at the workshop of a company in Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 1, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, workers of many medical material companies rushed to work ahead of schedule to make protective equipment. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People work at a workshop of a medical equipment company in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 2, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, workers of many medical material companies rushed to work ahead of schedule. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

