Medical workers leave for Wuhan to aid novel coronavirus fight

Wang Jing (2nd L), a nurse, poses for photos with family before leaving for Wuhan of Hubei Province, at the airport in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. The 3rd batch of 126 medical staff of Sichuan Province left for Wuhan on Sunday to aid Hubei Province in fighting the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Hu Rong, a medical staff, has her long hair cut to better wear protective products before leaving for Wuhan of Hubei Province, at the airport in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. The 3rd batch of 126 medical staff of Sichuan Province left for Wuhan on Sunday to aid Hubei Province in fighting the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Medical staff assemble before leaving for Wuhan of Hubei Province, at the airport in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. The 3rd batch of 126 medical staff of Sichuan Province left for Wuhan on Sunday to aid Hubei Province in fighting the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Li Xiaoyan (R), a medical worker, says goodbye to her colleague Gao Qian before Gao setting out for Wuhan of Hubei Province in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Feb. 2, 2020. Shaanxi sent its 2nd batch of medical workers to aid Hubei Province in fighting the novel coronavirus on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Medical workers gather before setting out for Wuhan of Hubei Province in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Feb. 2, 2020. Shaanxi sent its 2nd batch of medical workers to aid Hubei Province in fighting the novel coronavirus on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Wang Qian (R), a medical worker, holds her niece before setting out for Wuhan of Hubei Province in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Feb. 2, 2020. Shaanxi sent its 2nd batch of medical workers to aid Hubei Province in fighting the novel coronavirus on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Medical workers cheer for each other before setting off for Wuhan in Hubei Province, in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. The second batch of 122 medical workers from Henan set off on Sunday to aid the coronavirus control efforts in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Li An)

Medical team members swear an oath before setting off for Wuhan in Hubei Province, in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. The second batch of 122 medical workers from Henan set off on Sunday to aid the coronavirus control efforts in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Li An)

Medical workers pose for a group photo before setting off for Wuhan in Hubei Province, in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. The second batch of 122 medical workers from Henan set off on Sunday to aid the coronavirus control efforts in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Li An)

Zhao Li (R) hugs her colleague Lei Xiaofen before she leaves for Hubei Province to aid the coronavirus control efforts there, in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Li Xiaoyan (L), a medical worker, hugs her colleague Gao Qian before Gao's departure for Hubei Province to aid the coronavirus control efforts there in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A medical team member hugs her colleague before departure for Hubei to aid the coronavirus control efforts there in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Li An)