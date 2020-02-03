Rijeka formally becomes European Capital of Culture for 2020

Participants perform Ode to Joy at Adriatic Square in Rijeka, Croatia, on Feb. 1, 2020. Rijeka, Croatia's largest port city in the Adriatic, has formally become a European Capital of Culture for 2020, with an opening ceremony held on Saturday. (Nel Pavletic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Artists perform in street of Rijeka, Croatia, on Feb. 1, 2020. Rijeka, Croatia's largest port city in the Adriatic, has formally become a European Capital of Culture for 2020, with an opening ceremony held on Saturday. (Nel Pavletic/Pixsell via Xinhua)