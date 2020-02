Various measures taken for epidemic prevention across China

A staff member disinfects the quarantine room of Shenyang Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 2, 2020. Various measures have been taken for epidemic prevention efforts across China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)



A staff member disinfects a residential area in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 2, 2020. Various measures have been taken for epidemic prevention efforts across China. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A staff member disinfects in a community in Hefei, east China Anhui Province, Feb. 2, 2020. Various measures have been taken for epidemic prevention efforts across China. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Staff members check passengers' body temperature at the Chongqing North Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 2, 2020. Various measures have been taken for epidemic prevention efforts across China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A staff member disinfects the waiting room of Fuzhou Railway Station in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 2, 2020. Various measures have been taken for epidemic prevention efforts across China. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A staff member checks passenger's body temperature at Jinan Railway Station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 2, 2020. Various measures have been taken for epidemic prevention efforts across China. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Staff members record residents' reservation information of masks inside a residential area of east China's Shanghai, Feb. 2, 2020. Various measures have been taken for epidemic prevention efforts across China. (Xinhua/Gao Feng)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 2, 2020 shows staff members checking information of vehicles and passengers near a highway exit in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Various measures have been taken for epidemic prevention efforts across China. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Staff members dressed in protective suits carry garbages inside a residential area of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Various measures have been taken for epidemic prevention efforts across China. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)