Chinese authorities tighten measures to battle novel coronavirus epidemic

A staff member (L) checks a passenger's temperature at the exit of Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2020. Chinese authorities have tightened measures to battle the novel coronavirus epidemic as a growing number of people hit the road and return to work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Ren Chao/Xinhua)

Passengers' body temperatures are checked at the exit of Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2020. Chinese authorities have tightened measures to battle the novel coronavirus epidemic as a growing number of people hit the road and return to work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Ren Chao/Xinhua)

A staff member disinfects a lobby of Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2020. Chinese authorities have tightened measures to battle the novel coronavirus epidemic as a growing number of people hit the road and return to work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Ren Chao/Xinhua)





A staff member measures temperature for a passenger at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2020. Chinese authorities have tightened measures to battle the novel coronavirus epidemic as a growing number of people hit the road and return to work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Ren Chao/Xinhua)





A staff member feeds black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. As many parks close due to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, local authorities arrange staff to feed black-headed gulls twice a day to make sure they overwinter safely. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A staff member feeds black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. As many parks close due to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, local authorities arrange staff to feed black-headed gulls twice a day to make sure they overwinter safely. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Staff members feed black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. As many parks close due to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, local authorities arrange staff to feed black-headed gulls twice a day to make sure they overwinter safely. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)