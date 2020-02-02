China wages battle to pump up economy

A worker from a logistics distribution center sorts goods at Yonghui supermarket in Chongqing municipality. At present, the logistics distribution center has sufficient stocks of various commodities and delivers 700 tons of fresh vegetables every day. Yonghui supermarket nationwide procurement workers have resumed operations and supply vegetables and fruit-based commodities to the market amid the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: IC

Even as China races to contain a deadly fast-spreading virus with a nationwide campaign, officials have also scrambled to mount a top-down battle to save the economy from what analysts say could be a major blow from the epidemic that have trapped consumers at their homes and forced factories to suspend operations.The direct impact of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on economic growth remains difficult to quantify as there is still no clear sign of an end or even a turning point to the epidemic, but fears are deepening regarding the impact on businesses and GDP growth. Swift and robust measures are imperative to save the economy from teetering, analysts noted on Monday.With much of the country coming to a near standstill due to the virus, which has already killed more than 360 people and infected over 17,200 by the end of Sunday, a gruesome forecast emerges for the world's second-largest economy, particularly for the first quarter of the year, though some analysts remain bullish on the full year picture.Citing "almost zero business" activities in the first quarter, Cao Heping, an economics professor at Peking University in Beijing, forecast that GDP growth in this quarter could be just half of the 6.4 percent growth for the first quarter of 2019 or even worse."If we can keep growth above 3 percent, it would be a miracle," Cao told the Global Times on Monday. But he said that as soon as the epidemic is contained, economic activities will resume and coupled with robust policy support, the impact of the outbreak on GDP growth could be contained between 0.2 and 0.4 percent for the full year. "There is still hope full-year GDP growth will be around 6 percent, if the epidemic is reined in soon and major relief measures are put in place."The IMF also projected 6 percent growth for the Chinese economy on January 20 this year, shortly before officials locked down the city of Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, the epicenter. But last week, the global lending agency maintained that it was too soon to quantify the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.Wang Tao, chief China economist of UBS, said that full-year GDP growth will drop to 5.4 percent this year, down from 6.1 percent in 2019, if the epidemic is contained in the first quarter. Growth could drop below 5 percent if the outbreak could not be contained in the first quarter, Wang wrote in a note sent to the Global Times on Monday.Impacts are expected for all main growth drivers - export, investment and consumption. Sectors such as retail, lodging and catering, transportation, culture and tourism have been hit hard. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak. Some are even facing the risk of going into bankruptcy as their revenue dropped to zero and their cash supplies are seriously strained."The challenge faced by SMEs could be very serious because they are the backbone of the economy that hires most of the workers in the country," Cao said, noting that helping SMEs should be the top priority, while more broad efforts are necessary to stabilize sentiment.

The Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province and the epiccenter of the novel coronavirues, is believed to be the origin of the virus. Photos: CNS photo