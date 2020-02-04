Medical team from Xi'an sets off to aid coronavirus control efforts in Wuhan

Medical team members from Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital bid farewell to their colleagues before setting off for Wuhan in Hubei Province, in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 3, 2020. A medical team comprised of 212 members from Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital set off on Monday to aid the coronavirus control efforts in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

