Various measures taken across China to combat novel coronavirus

Staff give information on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus in Hantang Village in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 3, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A staff measures body temperature in Hantang Village in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 3, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Broadcasting vehicles give information on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus in Sanjiang Township in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 3, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Staff measures the body temperature at the entrance of a hospital in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Staff conduct epidemiological survey at the entrance of a hospital in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A staff member disinfects a market in Sanjiang Township in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 3, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A staff member disinfects the Yinchuan Citizens Hall in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 3, 2020. Various measures are taken to combat the novel coronavirus on the first work day after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A staff member disinfects buses in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 3, 2020. Monday is the first work day after the Spring Festival holiday, and more people chose public transportation than those in previous days. In order to prevent the novel coronavirus contagion, disinfection and ventilation frenquencies of buses are increased. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)