Guiyang provides residents with protective masks at par price

People who had made reservations line up for purchasing protective masks at a pharmacy in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 3, 2020. Guiyang has been providing residents with 100,000 protective masks at par price daily on three consecutive days since Monday. (Xinhua/Li Qianyu)

