Medical material companies in Nanning rush to make protective equipments

Workers make protective suits at the workshop of a company in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 3, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, workers of many medical material companies in Nanning rushed to work ahead of schedule to make protective equipments. The first batch of 68,000 protective suits have been delivered. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

