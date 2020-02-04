A doctor checks the CT image of a patient's lungs in Zhangzhou Municipal Hospital in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 2, 2020. Zhangzhou Municipal Hospital is a designated hospital to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the city. It has started receiving patients with its emergency wards since Jan. 26 in a bid to fight against the virus outbreak. (Photo by Xiao Heyong/Xinhua)

Update on #nCoV2019 outbreak: 3,235 confirmed cases were newly reported on Feb 3, total infection number increased to 20,438 in Chinese mainland; death toll rose to 425, and number of recovered patients mounted to 632.