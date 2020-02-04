Chinese music festival brings the fun to people staying in during coronavirus outbreak

Chinese band The Big Wave perform on stage at 2019 Strawberry Festival in Lanzhou, Northwest China. Photo: Screenshot of stream on Bilibili

The Strawberry Music Festival in China kicked off a series of streaming events on Tuesday, in the hope of bringing love and support to the people who are fighting against the novel coronavirus.Launched by one of China's biggest indie labels, Modern Sky, in 2009, the Strawberry Music Festival has been held in different cities in China such as Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Changchun. As most Chinese people are staying in at home amid the current coronavirus outbreak, the music festival has chosen the theme of "Hi, I'm home too" for its livestream events. The free livestreams will begin at 4 pm and run to 10 pm from Tuesday through Saturday on Bilibili, one of the most visited ACG (anime, comic and games) websites in China.The streams include replays of live performances from previous music festivals featuring more than 70 musicians and bands. Some artists have also been invited to livestream their lives while staying at home during the outbreak such as cooking, exercising, playing games and many other fun ways to kill the time. Within an hour since its beginning on Tuesday, the stream has earned some 200,000 views.Global Times