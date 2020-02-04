China market wrap-up

Chinese mainland shares quickly reversed an opening fall after the morning session commenced on Tuesday, and successfully held onto the rebound into the end of the afternoon session. The Shang-hai index finished up 1.34 percent, or 36.68 points, at 2,783.29 points, the Shenzhen index rose by 3.17 percent, or 310 points, to 10,089.67 points, while the tech-heavy ChiNext index clinched a surge of 4.84 percent, or 86.92 points, at 1,882.69 points.
The strong recovery mitigated some of the heavy losses mainland stocks suffered on Monday when the market reopened after an extended Spring Festival holiday break to adjust to the downside risks caused by the virus onslaught.
Tesla-related stocks, online education, cloud office, influenza treatment and facial mask shares led Tuesday's rebound. A handful of stocks relevant to Tesla rose by their daily 10 percent limit, after the US electric carmaker skyrocketed 20 percent in NASDAQ trading on Monday, its biggest rise in nearly seven years.
A swift shift back to the risk-on setting on the mainland market is set to give a boost to US stocks that have already been pulled out of a mild contraction amid fears over the new strain of virus.
Hong Kong reported its first death from the virus on Tuesday, the second fatality outside China's mainland.
China's Ministry of Science and Technology
said Tuesday that some medicines, currently under examination, have been selected, which are potentially effective in curbing the spread of the dis-ease. The ministry said it is working on the development of a vaccine for the virus.
The ministry revealed that the first shipment of Remdesivir, an antiviral medication developed by US biotech firm Gilead Sciences may arrive in China on Tuesday.
"The drug hasn't passed all clinical trials overseas but has showed effects during research," accord-ing to the ministry, boosting hopes for the disease to be quickly contained.