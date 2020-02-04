Potential US tariffs on Chinese goods violate commitments: Chinese expert

Photo: VCG
If the US imposes new tariffs on Chinese products based on a new rule that allows anti-subsidy duties on goods from countries Washington deems to be undervaluing their currencies, it would be in violation of US commitments in the trade negotiations with China, a Chinese expert close to the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.
The US Commerce Department has finalized a new rule to slap tariffs on products from countries that are believed to undervalue their currencies against the US dollar, potentially including China, Reuters reported.
"If the US indeed imposes tariffs on Chinese products based on this new rule, it would be against their own commitment," Bai Ming, a deputy director of the Ministry of Commerce
's International Market Research Institute, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Bai noted that the US Treasury Department has already removed its label of China as a currency manipulator, which was a "baseless move to begin with," and said the US has already agreed to roll back tariffs in phases as part of the trade negotiations.
The US has canceled a planned tariff of 25 percent on hundreds of billions worth of Chinese goods and lowered another 15 percent duty by half as part of the phase one trade agreement signed last month.
Though the new US rule finalized on Monday would allow the Commerce Department to slap tariffs on Chinese products in theory, according to Reuters, it was unclear that it would decide to do so. Other countries, including Germany, Ireland, Italy and Japan could also face the same tariffs, Reuters said.
However, given the US' track record on both using the tariffs in trade talks and its assessment of the valuation of other countries' currencies, "we cannot roll out the possibility that it would impose the tariffs, if it fits the US political goals," Bai said. "They have been very reckless and unprofessional in determining whether other countries undervalue their currencies."
The new rule also came as diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Washington have risen in recent days, with Chinese officials harshly criticizing the US government for overacting to the coronavirus outbreak in China and spreading fear about the epidemic.
"Some countries, the US in particular, have inappropriately overacted, which certainly runs counter to WHO advice," Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Monday, referring to the World Health Organization's recommendation of not limiting trade and travel.
Hua pointed out that the US was the first country to evacuate its diplomats from China and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travelers, while providing no substantive assistance to China. "What it has done could create and spread fear, which is a very bad example," she said.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has also been widely criticized for suggesting that the epidemic in China that has killed hundreds of people could bring jobs back to the US.
The episode could complicate further trade negotiations for a phase two agreement, which could be further delayed due to the epidemic situation in China, Bai said.
While US officials have appeared to be anxious to launch talks for a phase two deal, Chinese officials have been reluctant and suggested that both sides should focus on carrying out the phase one deal first.
Global Times