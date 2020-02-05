Medical team from Liaoning to aid coronavirus control efforts in Hubei

A medical staff (R) from Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University says goodbye to his family member at Shenyang Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 4, 2020. A medical team of Liaoning, comprised of 34 medical and administrative members from the First Hospital of China Medical University, 10 medical members from Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University and two support workers from China Medical University School and Hospital of Stomatology, set off on Tuesday at Shenyang Taoxian International Airport to aid the coronavirus control efforts in Hubei. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

