Pic story of medical staff in isolation wards in Wuhan

Photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 5, 2020 shows Peng Zhiyong, the director of the intensive care unit, putting on protective suit before treating patient at the preparation area of the isolation ward in Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zhong Nanxuan/Xinhua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 5, 2020 shows marks caused by protective device on the face of a nurse after she walks out of the isolation ward of the intensive care unit at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zhong Nanxuan/Xinhua)



Photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 5, 2020 shows a doctor writting the name on the protective suit for Peng Zhiyong (L), the director of the intensive care unit, at an isolation ward in Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Health workers write names on their protective suits for each other for the sake of recognition in the isolation wards. (Photo by Zhong Nanxuan/Xinhua)