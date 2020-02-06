Medical staff bid farewell to family to aid novel coronavirus control efforts in Hubei

Hao Tiedan holds his daughter in hospital in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 4, 2020. Hao Tiedan is a member of the third batch of a medical team in Shanxi that has left for Hubei on Wednesday to fight against the novel coronavirus. His daughter was born just two days ago. Farewell to his wife and newborn daughter, Hao knows his daughter will be proud of him when she grows up. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Hao Tiedan (R) sits beside his wife Zhang Saihong and their daughter in hospital in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 4, 2020. Hao Tiedan is a member of the third batch of a medical team in Shanxi that has left for Hubei on Wednesday to fight against the novel coronavirus. His daughter was born just two days ago. Farewell to his wife and newborn daughter, Hao knows his daughter will be proud of him when she grows up. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Hao Tiedan sits on a train bound for Hubei on Feb. 5, 2020. Hao Tiedan is a member of the third batch of a medical team in Shanxi that has left for Hubei on Wednesday to fight against the novel coronavirus. His daughter was born just two days ago. Farewell to his wife and newborn daughter, Hao knows his daughter will be proud of him when she grows up. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Hao Tiedan swears an oath at Taiyuan South Railway Station before leaving for Hubei, in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 5, 2020. Hao Tiedan is a member of the third batch of a medical team in Shanxi that has left for Hubei on Wednesday to fight against the novel coronavirus. His daughter was born just two days ago. Farewell to his wife and newborn daughter, Hao knows his daughter will be proud of him when she grows up. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Hao Tiedan packs his bag at a hospital in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 4, 2020. Hao Tiedan is a member of the third batch of a medical team in Shanxi that has left for Hubei on Wednesday to fight against the novel coronavirus. His daughter was born just two days ago. Farewell to his wife and newborn daughter, Hao knows his daughter will be proud of him when she grows up. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)



Hao Tiedan (2nd L) and his team members walk to board a train at Taiyuan South Railway Station in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 5, 2020. Hao Tiedan is a member of the third batch of a medical team in Shanxi that has left for Hubei on Wednesday to fight against the novel coronavirus. His daughter was born just two days ago. Farewell to his wife and newborn daughter, Hao knows his daughter will be proud of him when she grows up. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Hao Tiedan (R) gives massage to his wife Zhang Saihong in a hospital in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 4, 2020. Hao Tiedan is a member of the third batch of a medical team in Shanxi that has left for Hubei on Wednesday to fight against the novel coronavirus. His daughter was born just two days ago. Farewell to his wife and newborn daughter, Hao knows his daughter will be proud of him when she grows up. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)