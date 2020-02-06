Community staff purchase daily necessities for households in enclosed building in Nanchang

Ai Zhiyun (L) and Hu Chunli select and pack goods for residents of an enclosed building in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 5, 2020. To combat the pneumonia epidemic caused by novel coronavirus, some communities and villages in Nanchang City have implemented enclosed management. In order to solve the inconvenience, some community workers take on the job of running errands and purchasing on residents' behalf. Ai Zhiyun and Hu Chunli are in charge of purchasing daily necessities for 75 households in an enclosed building. Residents will send their shopping list to WeChat the day before, and the community staff will purchase according to the list and send them downstairs for residents to collect. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Ai Zhiyun (L) and Hu Chunli select and pack goods for residents of an enclosed building in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 5, 2020. To combat the pneumonia epidemic caused by novel coronavirus, some communities and villages in Nanchang City have implemented enclosed management. In order to solve the inconvenience, some community workers take on the job of running errands and purchasing on residents' behalf. Ai Zhiyun and Hu Chunli are in charge of purchasing daily necessities for 75 households in an enclosed building. Residents will send their shopping list to WeChat the day before, and the community staff will purchase according to the list and send them downstairs for residents to collect. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Ai Zhiyun (L), Hu Chunli (C) and a volunteer buy vegetables for residents of an enclosed building in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 5, 2020. To combat the pneumonia epidemic caused by novel coronavirus, some communities and villages in Nanchang City have implemented enclosed management. In order to solve the inconvenience, some community workers take on the job of running errands and purchasing on residents' behalf. Ai Zhiyun and Hu Chunli are in charge of purchasing daily necessities for 75 households in an enclosed building. Residents will send their shopping list to WeChat the day before, and the community staff will purchase according to the list and send them downstairs for residents to collect. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

