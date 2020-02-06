Haikou City guides vegetable production bases, farmers to ensure supply

People harvest vegetables at a vegetable production base in Hongqi Town, Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 5, 2020. The city has guided vegetable production bases and farmers to harvest vegetables to ensure the supply. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

