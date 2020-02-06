Medical devices donated to help hospitals in Hubei fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

Workers load medical devices onto a truck in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2020. Two vehicles carrying ten medical devices donated by a medical system enterprise in Qinhuangdao set out to help hospitals in Xianning City of Hubei fight against novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A technician adjusts medical devices donated to hospitals in Xianning of Hubei, at a medical system company in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 4, 2020. Two vehicles carrying ten medical devices donated by a medical system enterprise in Qinhuangdao set out to help hospitals in Xianning City of Hubei fight against novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Technicians adjust medical devices donated to hospitals in Xianning of Hubei, at a medical system company in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 4, 2020. Two vehicles carrying ten medical devices donated by a medical system enterprise in Qinhuangdao set out to help hospitals in Xianning City of Hubei fight against novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Trucks loading medical devices set out for Hubei Province, in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2020. Two vehicles carrying ten medical devices donated by a medical system enterprise in Qinhuangdao set out to help hospitals in Xianning City of Hubei fight against novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)