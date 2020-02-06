Sanitation workers, vehicles dispatched in Changsha to fight against coronavirus

Sanitation workers spray disinfectant at a toilet in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2020. Over 9,000 sanitation workers and 700 vehicles have been dispatched daily since Jan. 22, 2020 to clean and disinfect the streets, business areas and agricultural products market in Changsha to fight against the coronavirus. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A truck sprays disinfectant on the street in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2020. Over 9,000 sanitation workers and 700 vehicles have been dispatched daily since Jan. 22, 2020 to clean and disinfect the streets, business areas and agricultural products market in Changsha to fight against the coronavirus. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A sanitation worker disinfects a garbage bin on the street in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2020. Over 9,000 sanitation workers and 700 vehicles have been dispatched daily since Jan. 22, 2020 to clean and disinfect the streets, business areas and agricultural products market in Changsha to fight against the coronavirus. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Sanitation workers spray disinfectant on the street in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2020. Over 9,000 sanitation workers and 700 vehicles have been dispatched daily since Jan. 22, 2020 to clean and disinfect the streets, business areas and agricultural products market in Changsha to fight against the coronavirus. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)