Yunyang County makes effort to increase vegetable supply, keep prices stable

Workers harvest vegetables in a field in Matuo Village of Yunyang County in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 5, 2020. Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia, Yunyang County has actively guided vegetable production bases and farmers to harvest vegetables and increase market supply through online and offline channels. The county also strengthened the daily supervision of the market to keep vegetable prices stable. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People buy vegetables in a supermarket in Yunyang County in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A worker arranges vegetables in a supermarket in Yunyang County in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Workers harvest vegetables in a field in Matuo Village of Yunyang County in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A worker harvests vegetables in a field in Matuo Village of Yunyang County in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Workers harvest vegetables in a field in Matuo Village of Yunyang County in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Workers harvest vegetables in a field in Matuo Village of Yunyang County in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)