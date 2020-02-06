Huawei to set up manufacturing bases in Europe

Abraham Liu, Huawei's chief representative to the European Union Institutions, speaks at the company's spring reception in Brussels, Belgium, Feb, 4, 2020. Chinese technology firm Huawei said here on Tuesday that it has decided to set up 5G manufacturing bases in Europe, so that to "truly have 5G for Europe made in Europe." (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Chinese technology firm Huawei said here on Tuesday that it has decided to set up 5G manufacturing bases in Europe, so that to "truly have 5G for Europe made in Europe."Abraham Liu, Huawei's chief representative to the European Union Institutions, said in the company's spring reception that the company has already had candidate places in mind, and "that is an ongoing process."When asked by a Xinhua reporter whether this decision would improve Europe's confidence in the security of Huawei's products, former European Commission Vice-President Viviane Reding replied "yes, of course", since the manufacturing would be "under European rules, and so that will really be a boost to credibility."