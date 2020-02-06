Indiscriminate shelling kills 1, injures 5 in Libya's Tripoli

Photo taken on Feb. 5, 2020 shows the garden of a resident's house hit by shelling in Tripoli, Libya. Indiscriminate shelling on Tuesday killed one person and injured five others in Tripoli, a local official said Wednesday. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)

Indiscriminate shelling on Tuesday killed one person and injured five others in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a local official said Wednesday."Indiscriminate shelling hit Salah Addin district in Tripoli later last night, killing a person and injuring 5 others, all of whom are civilians," Amid Hashmi, information adviser of the Ministry of Heath, told Xinhua."A total of six shells targeted the area," the adviser said.The UN-backed government's forces accused the rival eastern-based army of the shelling, to which the eastern-based army has not responded yet.The eastern-based army has been leading a military campaign since April 2019 in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.The fighting killed and injured thousands of people, and forced more than 150,000 civilians to flee away from their homes.Both rival parties agreed to cease-fire on Jan. 12, but each party accused the other of beaching the truce.