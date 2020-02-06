44th International Kolkata Book Fair held in India

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/6 9:44:31

People visit the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair in Kolkata, India, on Feb. 5, 2020. The International Kolkata Book Fair, one of the world's largest non-trade book fair, kicked off on Jan. 29 and will run to Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

A visitor reads a book at the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair in Kolkata, India, on Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

A boy reads a book at the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair in Kolkata, India, on Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Posted in: WORLD
