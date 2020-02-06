44th International Kolkata Book Fair held in India

People visit the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair in Kolkata, India, on Feb. 5, 2020. The International Kolkata Book Fair, one of the world's largest non-trade book fair, kicked off on Jan. 29 and will run to Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

People visit the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair in Kolkata, India, on Feb. 5, 2020. The International Kolkata Book Fair, one of the world's largest non-trade book fair, kicked off on Jan. 29 and will run to Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A visitor reads a book at the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair in Kolkata, India, on Feb. 5, 2020. The International Kolkata Book Fair, one of the world's largest non-trade book fair, kicked off on Jan. 29 and will run to Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

People visit the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair in Kolkata, India, on Feb. 5, 2020. The International Kolkata Book Fair, one of the world's largest non-trade book fair, kicked off on Jan. 29 and will run to Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A boy reads a book at the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair in Kolkata, India, on Feb. 5, 2020. The International Kolkata Book Fair, one of the world's largest non-trade book fair, kicked off on Jan. 29 and will run to Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

People visit the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair in Kolkata, India, on Feb. 5, 2020. The International Kolkata Book Fair, one of the world's largest non-trade book fair, kicked off on Jan. 29 and will run to Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)