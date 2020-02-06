Vancouver International Boat Show held in Canada

Boats are displayed at the Vancouver International Boat Show in Vancouver, Canada, on Feb. 5, 2020. As one of western Canada's largest consumer boating events, the Vancouver International Boat Show kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People look at a watercraft at the Vancouver International Boat Show in Vancouver, Canada, on Feb. 5, 2020. As one of western Canada's largest consumer boating events, the Vancouver International Boat Show kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A visitor walks on a boat at the Vancouver International Boat Show in Vancouver, Canada, on Feb. 5, 2020. As one of western Canada's largest consumer boating events, the Vancouver International Boat Show kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A girl sits on the driving seat of a speedboat at the Vancouver International Boat Show in Vancouver, Canada, on Feb. 5, 2020. As one of western Canada's largest consumer boating events, the Vancouver International Boat Show kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

