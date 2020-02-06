Ancient tombs in Osaka Province, Japan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/6 9:56:29

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2020 shows a part of Itasuke Kofun, which is one of the tombs from Mozu-Furuichi Kofun Group, in Osaka Province, Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)


 

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2020 shows one of the mounded tombs from Mozu-Furuichi Kofun Group in Osaka Province, Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)


 

