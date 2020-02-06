Displaced people seen in Razih district, Yemen

A displaced child stands nearby a tent at a displaced camp in Razih district in Saada province, Yemen, on Feb.4, 2020. In Yemen, 12 percent of the population is displaced after nearly four years of conflict and 4.7 million children need humanitarian assistance to continue their education. Across the country, two million children are out of school. (photo by Mohammed ALwafi/Xinhua)

Displaced children are seen at a displaced camp in Razih district in Saada province, Yemen, on Feb. 4, 2020. (photo by Mohammed ALwafi/Xinhua)

A displaced family is seen nearby a tent at a displaced camp in Razih district in Saada province, Yemen, on Feb.4, 2020. (photo by Mohammed ALwafi/Xinhua)