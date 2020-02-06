10 dead in Peru traffic accident

Employees work at a greenhouse of a modern agricultural demonstration garden in Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

At least 10 people were killed in a predawn collision Wednesday between a minibus and a cargo truck in south Peru's Arequipa region, local authorities said.The accident occurred in the La Joya district at around 5:40 a.m. local time (1040 GMT), at km 957 of the South Pan-American Highway.The minibus was transporting several farm workers from a village called El Triunfo to farms in Yurumayo, in Arequipa's Vitor district, when it collided head on with the truck.Six of the fatal victims were killed at the site, and the other four died while receiving treatment at area hospitals, local media reported.Local authorities are still looking into the causes of the crash.Only the driver of the minibus has been identified, as 27-year-old Rene Pachapuma, according to local officials.