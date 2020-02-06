South Sudan to vaccinate 2.5 mln children against measles

A health worker administers a measles vaccine at Al-Sabah Children's hospital in Juba, South Sudan, on Feb. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Gale Julius)

South Sudan's ministry of health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners on Tuesday launched a campaign to vaccinate at least 2.5 million children against measles.Riek Gai Kok, South Sudan's health minister, said the six-month exercise aims to curb the spread of the viral disease, which has so far affected over 4,000 children and claimed 43 lives.Measles outbreaks have been on the rise in South Sudan, the health ministry said.

South Sudan's health minister Riek Gai Kok (2nd, L) launches a measles vaccination campaign in Juba, South Sudan, on Feb. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Gale Julius)

There is a need to strengthen the vaccination drive for all children under five years old in a bid to eliminate measles in South Sudan, said Olushayo Olu, WHO representative in South Sudan.According to WHO, measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through air and is also one of the leading causes of death among children.