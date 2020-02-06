US 7th Fleet's flagship visits S.Korean port city

The USS Blue Ridge, the command flagship of United States Seventh Fleet, is seen docked in Manila, the Philippines, March 18, 2014. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

The flagship of the US Navy's 7th Fleet on Wednesday visited the southeastern port city of Busan in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean Navy.The USS Blue Ridge, the command ship of the US 7th Fleet that is based in Yokosuka, Japan, arrived in Busan earlier in the day.While in port, the crew and staff will have an opportunity to participate in cross-cultural events, medical readiness drills and professional leadership discussions, according to the 7th Fleet on its website.The latest visit by the US flagship to Busan was made in February last year.