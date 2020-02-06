Female chess players on rise in Afghanistan's Jawzjan province

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2020 shows Afghan girls learning chess at a training center in Shiberghan city, capital of Jawzjan province, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Mohammad Jan Aria)

"Since joining the club a few months ago to learn chess, I have understood that the game both helps to increase talent and develop aspects of players' personality," said chess novice Sumira Sarfaraz.A resident of the northern Jawzjan province and a fan of playing chess in her locality of Shiberghan city, Sumira added with joy that more girls are eager to join the club to improve their playing skills.Jawzjan province, with Shiberghan city as its capital, is located 390 km north of Kabul and has been regarded as a relatively peaceful province in the militancy-battered country.Although major parts of Jawzjan province are relatively peaceful, hardliner militant groups including the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) outfits are operating in parts of the province, threatening developmental activities.Wearing a traditional dress while playing, the determined Sarfaraz said, "Come what may, I have to learn chess and will continue to play with a positive spirit as I dream to earn the honor of bringing home a medal for our country one day."Girls playing chess in insurgency-plagued and conservative Afghanistan is a new phenomenon that has been growing slowly but steadily.Afghan youths have made tremendous achievements in the fields of sports over the past nearly two decades with athletes bringing home medals from regional and international games, including the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Nevertheless, the achievements of Afghan girls in the field of sports have been lacking mostly due to cultural barriers and security concerns.In the conservative country, people, normally in the countryside, deeply believe in old traditions and do not allow girls and women to leave home unless close male relatives accompany them."Due to increasing demands of the girls to learn chess, I have opened chess training courses in Shiberghan city and the number of fans is on the rise," the head of the Chess Federation in Jawzjan province Abdul Sami Sediqi told Xinhua recently."More than 50 girls are currently busy learning chess in the training centers and the number is on the rise," he added.Afghan girls, mostly in large and relatively peaceful cities like Kabul, Bamyan, Mazar-i-Sharif and Herat, are engaged in a variety of sports such as general fitness, football, volleyball and skiing. However, promoting chess among girls is a new activity."I like playing chess very much and that is why I attend the training course regularly in the hope of becoming a professional chess player and bringing honor to my country from international tournaments one day," trainee Nuria Ahmadi said.