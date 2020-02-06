Campaigning reaches crescendo as parties hold rallies across Indian capital to woo voters

Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi (C) along with his party leaders wave towards their supporters during an election campaign in New Delhi, India, Feb. 5, 2020. Campaigning for upcoming local elections here in the Indian capital reached a crescendo on Wednesday as different political parties are trying hard to woo voters to their side. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Campaigning for upcoming local elections here in the Indian capital reached a crescendo on Wednesday as different political parties are trying hard to woo voters to their side.Thursday will mark the last day of campaigning for the elections in the city.Almost all the top leaders of contesting parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are addressing roadshows, public meetings and rallies, besides making door to door campaigns in the city seeking support from voters.Last week witnessed some acrimonious speeches from the BJP leaders while canvassing for votes, following which the Election Commission of India barred them for a brief time from addressing election rallies.On Tuesday Indian Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi addressed election rallies in the capital.

During the city's previous elections held in 2015, AAP swept polls and registered a landslide victory by winning 67 of 70 seats. The BJP won just three, while as India's grand old Congress party failed to win even a single seat.Voting for the elections is scheduled to take place on Saturday and the results will be declared next week on Feb. 11.Delhi's incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is seeking a second term urges parties to vote on the basis of his report card.The ongoing protests against the controversial new citizenship law have found centre stage in the campaigning. The BJP leaders supporting the law accuse the people protesting against the law of being "anti-nationals".Shaheen Bagh locality has emerged as a symbolic centre of ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Women of all ages and children are peacefully protesting round the clock on the road, urging the federal government to withdraw the law.The law aims at granting citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to six religions, Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism, Parsi and Christianity, from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Opposition parties and civil society members in India criticize the law as contrary to secular principles enshrined in India's constitution as it excludes Muslims.There have been instances of firing at the protest sites in the city in a bid to scare the protesters. However, so far they have stood the ground.Meanwhile, the election commission has issued a notification restricting media from conducting or publishing any exit poll during local elections in Delhi on Saturday (Feb. 8).