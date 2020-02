2020 Gala concert for Chinese New Year held in Vienna

Pianist Donka Angacheva (front) performs during the 2020 Gala concert for Chinese New Year at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein in Vienna, Austria, Feb. 4, 2020. The 2020 Gala concert for Chinese New Year was held in the Golden Hall in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday evening. This concert also launched a fundraising event for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in China. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Conductor Friedrich Pfeiffer (C) conducts during the 2020 Gala concert for Chinese New Year at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein in Vienna, Austria, Feb. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

A man donates after the 2020 Gala concert for Chinese New Year at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein in Vienna, Austria, Feb. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Musicians perform during the 2020 Gala concert for Chinese New Year at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein in Vienna, Austria, Feb. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)