Chinese president discusses novel coronavirus control with Saudi king over phone
Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/6 22:06:15
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud by phone on Thursday, discussing efforts to combat and control the novel coronavirus epidemic.
