Golden Dragon Parade held in LA

The 121st annual Golden Dragon Parade was held February 1 in Chinatown, Los Angeles, amid coronavirus fears. The Golden Dragon Parade is one of Los Angeles' oldest traditions and celebrates the Lunar New Year. Photos: Yu Yan and Wen Jingping

In celebrating over one hundred years of tradition, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles cpresented the 121st Annual Golden Dragon Parade in the Chinatown of the city on February 1, according its official website.With over thousands and thousands of individuals lining the parade route and thousands viewing the telecast each year, this colorful celebration along North Broadway in Chinatown has become the premiere cultural event in the Southern California Asian-American Community.The day of the Lunar New Year is the most celebrated holiday of the year for nearly 1.5 million persons of Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese descent in Southern California.

It is celebrated with colorful festivals, parades, and most importantly, large family gatherings. It is also a time when ancestors are fondly remembered and families give thanks for their blessings.Amid intensifying international concerns over the spread of the coronavirus from its outbreak in China, at least one other Southern California event was cancelled, according to LA Daily News.

But Officials have made it clear that the coronavirus poses "no immediate threat to the public, in terms of LA County," Dr. Muntu Davis of the LA County Department of Public Health said."Chinese New Year is the equivalent of Christmas , and cancelling Christmas is something that for an American is inconceivable," Alvin Huang, board member of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in LA, said, according to NBC.

Alhambra cancelled its Lunar New Year celebration, one of the bigger events of the year for the Chinese community, amid fears about the virus. Also, President Donald Trump signed an order barring entry to foreign nationals who visited China within the last 14 days.But the venerable downtown event, celebrating the Lunar New Year, went on as scheduled, including its usual array of marching bands, representatives from local businesses, cultural groups, entertainers, floats, Miss Chinatown and her court and government officials.

A highlight of the annual parade is the dragon dance, a colorful and symbolic dragon figure manipulated on poles with coordinated dance, dexterity and strength by a skilled dance team. The dragon is said to scare away bad spirits and bring good luck.