23 patients of coronavirus infection discharged after integrated treatment with TCM and Western medicine

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/7 14:15:05

Cured novel coronavirus pneumonia patients are discharged from a hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)


 

Cured novel coronavirus pneumonia patients pose for photos with medical staff in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)


 

Doctors speak with cured novel coronavirus pneumonia patients in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)


 

Cured novel coronavirus pneumonia patients cheer for themselves in a hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)


 

Cured novel coronavirus pneumonia patients cheer for themselves in a hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)


 

