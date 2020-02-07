23 patients of coronavirus infection discharged after integrated treatment with TCM and Western medicine

Cured novel coronavirus pneumonia patients are discharged from a hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Cured novel coronavirus pneumonia patients pose for photos with medical staff in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)

Doctors speak with cured novel coronavirus pneumonia patients in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)

Cured novel coronavirus pneumonia patients cheer for themselves in a hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)

