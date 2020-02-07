Kuwait Fire Service Directorate holds emergency drill

Firefighters extinguish fire during an emergency drill in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 6, 2020. Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) held on Thursday an emergency drill titled "The joint command for managing crises and catastrophes" with an aim to cope with crises and emergencies. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A helicopter evacuates a trapped man during an emergency drill in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 6, 2020. Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) held on Thursday an emergency drill titled "The joint command for managing crises and catastrophes" with an aim to cope with crises and emergencies. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 6, 2020 shows an emergency drill in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 6, 2020. Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) held on Thursday an emergency drill titled "The joint command for managing crises and catastrophes" with an aim to cope with crises and emergencies. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Rescue team evacuates people trapped in water during an emergency drill in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 6, 2020. Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) held on Thursday an emergency drill titled "The joint command for managing crises and catastrophes" with an aim to cope with crises and emergencies. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A helicopter participates in an emergency drill in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 6, 2020. Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) held on Thursday an emergency drill titled "The joint command for managing crises and catastrophes" with an aim to cope with crises and emergencies. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)