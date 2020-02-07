Love uninterrupted

Illustrations: Luo Xuan/GT

A wedding day is one of the most unforgettable days of a person's life, and the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic has made some Chinese newlyweds' big day even more memorable. On January 30, an extremely simple wedding ceremony was held in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. It was conducted inside the newly married couple's own home, without guests or fancy decorations. Yet the blessings they received were far from few. The couple's parents were in different cities but were able to attend the wedding via a live video connection. The groom's mother, a doctor surnamed Ma in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province and the epicenter of the coronavirus infection, was still on duty during the video call. "Although I'm unable to attend my son's wedding, I have no regrets at all," she said. The epidemic has limited Chinese people's travel, forcing many couples to postpone or cancel their weddings - but this has not blocked love. With virus fighters like Ma on the frontlines, and millions of ordinary Chinese like the newlyweds fully cooperating with the government, Chinese people are confident that China will eventually defeat the virus and life's special days will return to normal.