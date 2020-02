An Israeli soldier aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, Feb. 6, 2020. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Israel deployed additional forces in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank ahead of weekly Muslim prayers Friday, a day after a deadly uptick in violence.Two Palestinians were killed in clashes in the West Bank on Thursday and an Arab Israeli was shot dead after opening fire on police near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.