Moon says S. Korea to continue backing China on anti-epidemic fight

Photo:Xinhua
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
said Friday that as a close neighboring country of China, South Korea stands ready to continue to actively support China in its effort to fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic.
Moon made such remarks as he accepted the credentials from newly appointed Chinese ambassador to the Republic of Korea Xing Haiming at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon expressed his sympathy to the Chinese people who are suffering from the epidemic, conveyed condolences to the deceased and wished all patients a speedy recovery.
South Korea and China are close neighbors, and helping one's neighbor is helping itself, Moon said.
Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese people will be able to overcome the difficulties as soon as possible and achieve greater development, and exchanges and cooperation in all areas between South Korea and China will become all the more active, he said.
For his part, Xing said that China is willing to work hand in hand with the Republic of Korea to continuously enrich the connotation of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and promote greater development of bilateral relations.
China will continue to support the improvement of inter-Korean relations and strive to maintain peace and stability on the peninsula, and contribute to the prosperity and development in the region, Xing said.
Xing stressed that as the prevention and control of novel coronavirus pneumonia is now at a critical stage, China has taken the most comprehensive and strict measures and so far achieved remarkable results. He also thanked the South Korean government and people for their support for China's efforts to contain the epidemic.