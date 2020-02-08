Challenges mount on China's services sector amid NCP, as experts assure demand rebound

Photo:web

A famous karaoke chain in Beijing plans to terminate employment contracts of 200 of its employees against the backdrop of decreasing revenue and unexpected epidemic. Experts noted both policy support and self-rescue measures are needed for the sector to survive this tough phase, while demand rebound could be expected afterward.All employees have received a letter from the manager of the karaoke chain named King of Party on Friday informing about the decision to terminate employment contracts with 200 of its employees, starting from Sunday, according to an anonymous employee of the company.The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) has dealt a severe blow to the services sector as most of these enterprises depend on gathered customers and could not avoid face-to-face contacts, Zhao Jingqiao, director of the Service Economy and Catering Industry Research Center under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Saturday.Government policies are needed to help this sector pull through this tough period. Policies such as reduction of rent, launch of a public safety fund to help ease the burden or reduce surviving risks for primarily medium and small-sized enterprises could be useful, Zhao noted.Multiple local governments have rolled out measures since the beginning of the epidemic outbreak to support firms endure the challenging phase, including tax reduction and loan interest subsidy.According to Zhao, the epidemic might not be the only reason for the company to adopt job cuts, adding that self financial distress or gloomy prospects of the industry could also trigger such moves.From once being the frontrunner of the industry in Beijing, the King of Party's revenue in 2019 saw a huge decline compared to the previous years, chinanews.com reported Saturday, citing the letter of the karaoke chain's manager.Besides policy support, self-rescue measures are significant for each industry to survive the epidemic, Zhao said, suggesting that creative business models on the premise of sound epidemic prevention will help firms reduce losses and maintain operation."The customer demand still exists, but the consumption needs new approaches and scenarios," Zhao said.As another one of the industries facing serious blows in the wake of the virus outbreak, the catering industry has come out with new measures to overcome the difficulties.FreshHema, an online grocery store that specializes in the delivery of fresh produces, "rented" some employees from Yunhaiyao and Youth restaurants in Beijing. Another online grocery store under China's famous e-commerce giant JD.com Inc initiated a catering retail development alliance to assist restaurants in adjusting their business models, adopting measures such as home-delivery of some semi-finished products from the restaurants to customers, according to media reports.Fighting against the epidemic is not the responsibility of only one segment of the society, governments, firms, and employees need to work together to endure the tough phase, Zhao said.A demand rebound could be expected when the virus is contained, and the promising prospect of China's services sector has not changed given Chinese citizen's continually improving living standards, Zhao said.