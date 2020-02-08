Soldier kills more than 10 in shooting spree in north-eastern Thailand

A rifle used by the alleged killer is seen in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2020. A Thai soldier has killed at least 12 people in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, local media reported Saturday. (Xinhua)

A Thai soldier has killed at least 12 people in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, local media reported Saturday.The alleged killer, who is a soldier, stole a Humvee from his base and then proceeded to drive around the city on a shooting spree, the media quoted police in the north-east as saying.The alleged shooter proceeded to shoot at shoppers inside a mall in the city. He took a selfie during the attack and posted it onto social media.