Three cygnets wade in the Eco Lake at Singapore Botanic Garden in Singapore, on Feb. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Three cygnets are seen at the Eco Lake at Singapore Botanic Garden in Singapore, on Feb. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Three cygnets wade in the Eco Lake at Singapore Botanic Garden in Singapore, on Feb. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A cygnet wanders about in the Eco Lake at Singapore Botanic Garden in Singapore, on Feb. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)